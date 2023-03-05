DCCI recommends raising tax-free income limit to Tk5 lakh

Economy

TBS Report
05 March, 2023, 05:00 pm
DCCI recommends raising tax-free income limit to Tk5 lakh

The Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) has recommended raising the tax-free income limit to Tk5 lakh from Tk3 lakh in the next fiscal year to protect low-income people from the pressure of inflation.

At the same time, the trade body has demanded the VAT-free business turnover limit be increased to Tk4 lakh from Tk3 lakh.

DCCI President Sameer Sattar placed the demands among 28 others at the pre-budget discussion organised by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Sunday (5 March) as part of the national budget process for the next financial year.

Dhaka Chamber leaders as well as members of the NBR spoke in the discussion held under the chairmanship of NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem.

The DCCI president also proposed to halve the existing tax rate of 20% on companies' bank deposits including interest income.

He demanded a further 2.5% reduction in corporate tax for non-listed companies in the new financial year.

Stating that many start-ups have been affected due to Covid-19, he proposed to extend the grace period of all these companies by five years and increase various benefits including tax exemption.

The DCCI recommended increasing the maximum tax limit from 25% to 30% in addition to increasing tax-free income limit at an individual level.

Sattar said the tax waiver would protect the quality of life of low-income people as the cost of living increased due to inflation. At the same time, if the tax rate of the rich is higher, the government's revenue will ultimately increase.

Dhaka Chamber also recommended increasing the scope of income tax at the individual level to avoid possible losses in meeting various demands including increasing the tax-free income limit, reducing the VAT rate.

He said only 3 million TIN holders file tax returns and the tax GDP ratio is very low.

He suggested identifying seven to eight lakh new taxpayers every year on an average for the next 10 years.

The Dhaka Chamber demanded to ensure reforms in various parts of the tax policy, including reducing the penalty for tax evasion from Tk50 lakh, reducing the period of freezing bank accounts from 180 days to 60 days.

NBR Chairman Abu Hena promised to accept the reasonable demands of the businessmen in the event.

He said business opportunities will be increased to ensure ease of doing business.

However, no exemption will be given on compliance issues, the NBR chairman added.

