DCCI for law and order restoration, revival of economic activities

They also stressed the importance of ensuring a stable political environment to rebuild businesses’ confidence and activities at home and abroad

Logo of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce &amp; Industry (DCCI). Photo: Collected
Logo of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI). Photo: Collected

Welcoming the interim government, the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) has urged the immediate restoration of law and order and the revival of economic activities.

"We urge all stakeholders, including the interim government, private sector, and political parties, to work together to overcome the consequences of recent damages through a rigorous and sustainable economic recovery process," reads a DCCI press release issued today (11 August).

Business leaders also emphasised the importance of ensuring a stable political environment to rebuild businesses' confidence and activities at home and abroad.

They congratulated the government for stepping up during this challenging period and expressed their best wishes for a swift return to normal economic conditions and the reinstatement of a democratic political environment.

The Dhaka chamber also called for justice through the establishment of the rule of law and improvements in governance.

Economic operations must resume to the fullest extent. The private sector requires prompt and substantial support to overcome the setbacks caused by recent disruptions. A conducive environment must be established to facilitate economic recovery featured by political and regulatory certainty, business leaders said.

Given the economic losses and damage, the DCCI requested that the new government take steps to revive the economy's image and restore a positive growth trend. Priorities should include financial sector stability, inflation control, stability in foreign exchange reserves, capital market reforms, national revenue enhancement, reducing corruption through the rule of law, and aiding the recovery of CMSMEs (Cottage, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises).

The Dhaka Chamber expressed its belief that the interim government will be crucial in restoring and rebuilding the economy. It looks forward to working closely with the interim government for the much-needed recovery and prosperity of the nation.

The DCCI is deeply saddened by the loss of lives and human suffering over the past few weeks and offers its prayers and condolences to the victims and their families.

