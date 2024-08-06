DCCI for immediate restoration of law, order and economic stability

On behalf of the business community, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) has called for immediate steps to restore law and order in Dhaka city and around the country.

It also advocated for immediate formation and declaration of the interim government in a lawful manner to contain the current law and order and economic harms.

"We request all concerned to take necessary measures to this end," the DCCI said in a statement today (6 August).

In the wake of recent political unrest and challenges, Dhaka Chamber underscored the urgent need for quick revival of law and order and request all necessary action to restore normal economic activities as soon as possible.

Mentioning that the nationwide economic operations have been significantly hampered, the DCCI said immediate measures are essential to restore the law and order situation to recover from the massive damage.

"The recent anarchy has taken huge toll on our lives and economy, disrupting living and economic conditions. Unless measures are effective, supply chain disruptions will cause further damage to public sufferings," reads the statement.

Dhaka Chamber also expressed its commitment to work closely with all relevant stakeholders including the next interim government and others through coordinated endeavours to end the current stalemate for the much-needed prosperity of the nation.

