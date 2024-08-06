DCCI for immediate restoration of law, order and economic stability

Economy

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 04:03 pm

Related News

DCCI for immediate restoration of law, order and economic stability

Dhaka Chamber also expressed its commitment to work closely with all relevant stakeholders including the next interim government

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 04:03 pm
DCCI for immediate restoration of law, order and economic stability

On behalf of the business community, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) has called for immediate steps to restore law and order in Dhaka city and around the country.

It also advocated for immediate formation and declaration of the interim government in a lawful manner to contain the current law and order and economic harms. 

"We request all concerned to take necessary measures to this end," the DCCI said in a statement today (6 August).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the wake of recent political unrest and challenges, Dhaka Chamber underscored the urgent need for quick revival of law and order and request all necessary action to restore normal economic activities as soon as possible.

Mentioning that the nationwide economic operations have been significantly hampered, the DCCI said immediate measures are essential to restore the law and order situation to recover from the massive damage. 

"The recent anarchy has taken huge toll on our lives and economy, disrupting living and economic conditions. Unless measures are effective, supply chain disruptions will cause further damage to public sufferings," reads the statement.

Dhaka Chamber also expressed its commitment to work closely with all relevant stakeholders including the next interim government and others through coordinated endeavours to end the current stalemate for the much-needed prosperity of the nation.
 

Top News

DCCI / Law and Order / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

14h | Panorama
The exuberant people expressed their joy all over the streets, and many were seen snatching keepsakes for a story they will tell for years to come. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Hasina out: Jubilation in the air

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

An image that brought her down

15h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

5h | Videos
ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

4h | Videos
Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

6h | Videos
Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

6h | Videos