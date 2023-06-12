DCCI business delegation leaves Dhaka to join BIMSTEC Business Conclave' in Kolkata

A 12-member business delegation from Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) led by the Chamber's President Barrister Sameer Sattar left Dhaka on Sunday to join the BIMSTEC Business Conclave in Kolkata.

The Conclave will be held on 13-15 June in Kolkata, India.

Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICC) in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, is organising this mega conclave with the theme "Quantum leap in business cooperation for shared prosperity and growth".

The BIMSTEC region brings together 1.67 billion people and a combined GDP of around USD 2.88 trillion which offers a huge market to the investors and traders.

In spite of close proximity and historical linkages, the region has not witnessed major flow of FDI among BIMSTEC countries.

The conclave aims to chart out an actionable agenda to augment intra-regional trade and investment in this region as well as strengthen the value chains for mutual benefits through deeper economic engagement of the BIMSTEC countries, according to DCCI.

The inaugural session of the 3-day conclave will highlight the '25th glorious anniversary of BIMSTEC- towards a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable Bay of Bengal region'.

In addition, to steer the objective of the event, various interactive and high level topical plenary sessions will be held focusing on trade and investment opportunities, agriculture, food security, infrastructure, logistics and connectivity, advancement of healthcare, sustainable tourism, women entrepreneurship, demographic dividend, textile, finance, digital connectivity, climate change and regional business cooperation. DCCI delegation will join some discussion sessions.

The DCCI delegation during their visit will also attend the B2B meetings and exhibition to explore wide-ranging cross-border trade and investment opportunities to make this trip successful.