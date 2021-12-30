Date for filing income tax return extended till 2 Jan

The last date for filing income tax returns has been extended till 2 January.

The decision was taken as 31 January this year has fallen under public holiday (Friday), said a notice published by the National Board of Revenue.

In the notice, people were urged to submit the tax return by the due date to avoid being fined.

Earlier on 30 November, the date for filing tax returns was extended till 31 December.

There are around 67 lakh people having a Taxpayer's Identification Number (TIN). Until 29 November, more than 15 lakh taxpayers filed returns, he also said.

Last year, around 25 lakh taxpayers submitted income tax returns.

According to the Income Tax Act, it is mandatory for all TIN holders to file tax returns with certain exceptions.

The official time for filing returns starts on 1 July and ends on 30 November every year. The extension comes on the last day as a big number of taxpayers were yet to submit their returns.

Last year, the tax authorities had also granted additional time for taxpayers to file returns without penalty.