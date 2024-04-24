Daraz service quality falling. What's going wrong?

In February this year, Daraz Bangladesh laid off nearly half of its workers. Now, the company is having trouble with deliveries, helping customers, fixing issues, and giving refunds. It's like the old days when customers experienced challenges with certain platforms in 2020 and 2021.

Until the government prohibited long delivery cycles for pre-paid orders in 2021 to prevent further scams like Evaly, Eorange, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart, online shoppers often faced challenges such as chasing companies for months to receive ordered products or obtain refunds, despite being lured by deep discounts.

Alibaba Group's concern Daraz Bangladesh, clearly standing apart from ill practices to lead the way in improving the online experience for Bangladeshi customers and merchants, now appears to be bringing back the old unpleasant days.

Since the end of February, about 450 out of 950 employees have been laid off at Daraz. Now, tens of thousands of Daraz customers and merchants are facing a delivery backlog of at least 200,000 orders, insiders in the company said. The situation has worsened because there's no human contact for effective complaint management and issue resolution.

For the first time at Daraz, orders have remained undelivered for more than a month, even after the merchants shipped them to Daraz hubs. Customers are unable to find anyone to help them seek a solution.

Customers are expressing their anger on social media due to frequent order cancellations after weeks, with fake reasons provided and no prompt refunds.

For instance, Saif Uddin, an online shopper in the capital, ordered an accessory for his smart watch on 16 March with a promise of delivery within three days. However, as of 21 April, he had not received it.

"I have never experienced such a delay and unprofessional non-response from Daraz before," he said, expressing frustration with the deterioration of the country's e-commerce market leader.

Upon contacting the merchant who used Daraz to sell the product online, the customer learned that the product had been shipped to Daraz four weeks ago.

Like thousands of others, Saif Uddin was struggling almost every day to connect with a customer support or complaint management agent at Daraz. The platform company, in a bid to drastically cut costs by reducing headcounts, has already said goodbye to most of its members of the issue resolution and customer support teams, depending instead on ChatBot.

"I had worthless text chats with bots," he said, adding, "The experience as a customer reminds me of fallen Ponzi-like platforms like Evaly, Dhamaka, and Eorange."

Borhan Uddin, a shopper from Feni, wrote on the 'e-commerce reviews' Facebook page on 20 April that on 3 April, the delivery man refused to deliver his product to his doorstep and asked him to pick it up from a location 25 kilometres away. He requested an order cancellation and a refund. However, chatting online with the robot did not help him get the refund, even after 17 days.

"Wrongly, I had hoped that Daraz would not engage in such ill practices," he said.

Sellers also in pain

Laboni, an online seller of ornaments in the capital, found over half of her shipped products undelivered in two weeks. She did not get back one of her two products returned by the customers as a Daraz delivery worker embezzled it and later confessed and ended up paying partial compensation out of a fear of being punished by the employer.

"The more delay in getting products delivered, the more delay in my payments from Daraz," she told TBS, adding that unlike ever before, Daraz deferred seller payments by two weeks to add to the merchants' pain.

Many merchants were found to have expressed their worries about the chaotic situation in delivery, return, and seller payments they had never faced before in Daraz.

Talking to a number of Daraz officials, TBS has learned that the employees were going through frustration, fearing the next tranche of layoffs this month, and chains of command within many teams broke down amid lacklustre supervision and monitoring.

Riders who pick up and deliver parcels had a weeklong strike earlier in March as they resisted the job cuts and that triggered the delivery backlog.

Also, some corrupt employees stole some parcels, according to insiders.

Now the delivery hubs are full of underprocessed parcels, and it became really tough to sort one out of the mess, said a warehouse official in the capital seeking anonymity.

Daraz expects to overcome it in May

Daraz Bangladesh, without denying the merit of customer complaints flooding online user review platforms, said it was going through significant internal restructuring while the pre-Eid order spike made the job of retaining customer experience a tough job.

"Daraz is going through a transformation in terms of team restructuring and operational model for better and more efficient services in the coming days. Before Eid, we had a big spike in order quantity that could not be fully delivered due to the week-long Eid and Bengali New Year vacation," Daraz Bangladesh said in a reply to a TBS request for comments.

"Our teams are working hard to regularise things in May by clearing the unwanted delivery backlog. We thank all our customers and merchants for their cooperation."

At least two lakh orders were undelivered, said a senior Daraz official while talking to this reporter on Sunday.

Even after the massive layoff that complied with the labour laws, Daraz saw an order spike in Ramadan – 30%-50% up from its daily average of 90,000-1,00,000. After Eid, it already came down to 60,000, said another Daraz official, due to the post-holiday slack and deteriorating customer experience, he added.