Daraz to invest Tk1,000cr in Bangladesh in next 3-4 years: CEO

Economy

TBS Report
25 August, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 09:17 pm

Daraz launches its new logo. Photo: Courtesy
Daraz launches its new logo. Photo: Courtesy

Daraz Group will invest Tk1,000 crore in Bangladesh in the next three-four years, said Daraz CEO and founder Bjarke Mikkelsen on Thursday. 

"We continue to invest in building e-commerce infrastructure and ecosystem in Bangladesh. Our number one goal is to build a sustainable business and ecosystem for e-commerce in the country besides empowering young and upcoming entrepreneurs," he said while launching a special campaign at a press briefing marking the eighth anniversary of Daraz.

Fashioning the slogan "8 years of Unbound Joy Thank You, Bangladesh", the campaign will continue from September 4-11.

To make this anniversary a memorable one for the shoppers, Daraz has brought a wide array of exciting attractions, such as brand-free shipping, mystery box, flash sales, hot deals, mega deals, and so much more.

In addition to this, boasting a grand shopping experience, the campaign comprises massive discount offers of up to Tk15,000, gamification giveaways, vouchers, payment offers, new user gifts, flash puzzle challenges, exclusive launches, and exceptional EMI facilities.

Syed Mostahidal Hoq, managing director of Daraz Bangladesh, said, "The 7-year-long journey of Daraz Bangladesh has been adorned with many milestones. Today, the company has transformed into the leading e-commerce platform as it shares its success with over 7 million customers, 50,000 sellers, and numerous partners and stakeholders." 

Md Tajdin Hassan, chief marketing officer of Daraz Bangladesh, said currently, the share of e-commerce sector in the country's retail product sales is only 2%, while it is 6% in India and 20% in Indonesia. 

"We are trying to encourage people to purchase online through various campaigns. The use of the Internet in the country is increasing. So, we have an opportunity to go a long way with e-commerce," he added.

Daraz Group Chief Operating Officer Zornica Zafirova; Daraz Bangladesh Managing Director Syed Mostahidal Hoq; Chief Operating Officer Khondoker Tasfin Alam were also present at the event. 

 

daraz / investment

