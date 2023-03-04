Country's current economic state not alarming: Economist Azizul

The economic growth of Bangladesh has plummeted in recent times but the situation is not something alarming, said Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam, a former advisor to the government and economist.

"As per the latest Moody's forecast, Bangladesh's growth has dropped slightly. But by 2023, it will increase to 5%.

"This figure, considering the ongoing global economic crisis including many developed countries suffering from inflation and recession, is not very bad," he said during a roundtable titled 'Is the Economy Recovering" held in Dhaka on Saturday (4 March).

He said, "Inflation here [in Bangladesh] has seen a slight drop in the past two-three months. The marginalised population living close to the poverty line has now been forced below it.

"The lives of the ultra-poor have become extremely difficult."

"We can have discussions on how inflation can be controlled. But when it's happening due to external factors, it is quite difficult to make changes with local policies.

"If we try to manage inflation by controlling overall demand, it will have a negative impact on our growth," the economist furthered.