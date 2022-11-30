Curious cases of fire at Far Group factories

Infographic: TBS

Textile sector conglomerate Far Group which was struggling to recover from the fallouts of 2019 massive fire incident in its Cumilla EPZ factory — RN Spinning Mills — has fallen victim of another blaze at its Gazipur facility – ML Dyeing Limited.

"The fire incident occurred in the godown of the company's Gazipur spinning unit at 12:30am on Tuesday. Five units of the Fire Service brought the inferno under control at 6:30 pm after a day-long effort," Far Group Company Secretary AKM Atiqur Rahman told The Business Standard.

"We are yet to gauge the damage and identify the cause of the fire," he added.

The latest fire not only brought losses for ML Dyeing as well as the conglomerate, but also for its stock market investors. Investors of RN Spinning Mills also suffered much in the yesteryears.

Three companies of the Group are publicly listed and shares of those are now being traded at floor prices – the regulator-set lowest prices below which shares cannot be traded.

According to officials of the Group, RN Spinning was insured with Union Insurance. However, the company has not received benefits against its insurance claim yet. ML Dyeing's insurance is also with the same insurer.

Amid such a situation, general investors raised questions why one after another fire incidents are occurring in Far Group factories, causing losses for them.

The securities regulator should look into such fire incidents in listed companies, market insiders said and doubted whether there is management apathy or other motive behind the incidents.

A fire incident causes a lot of damage and deprives investors of expected return, they added.

RN Spinning inoperative since 2019

RN Spinning Mills, which entered the capital market by raising Tk30 crore in 2010, has kept its factory closed since April 2019 after the fire gutted all stuff there. The facility was so large that some 1,500 workers used to work there in three shifts.

The company posted a net loss of some Tk607 crore in FY19 and nearly Tk35 crore in FY20. The loss declined to Tk6.98 crore in FY21.

In the meantime, RN Spinning announced that it would merge with its non-listed sister concern, Samin Food and Beverage Industries, as it looks to return to production.

After that, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) instructed RN Spinning to have the financials of both companies audited by someone from the BSEC panel of auditors.

Besides, the company has also been asked to submit an audited report along with the draft scheme of its proposed merger with Samin Food.

ML Dyeing fire after 1.5 years of new plant

ML Dyeing Limited came to the stock market in 2018 by raising Tk20 crore through IPO. In June 2021, the company started operation in its new spinning plant, built at Tk62.5 crore, at Gazipur.

Unfortunately, the plant saw the fire in one and a half years.

The facility has the capacity to produce 20 tonnes of denim yarn per day. Initially, the company was using 50% of the capacity.

According to the financial statements of FY21, its revenue stood at Tk165.61 crore and its net profit was Tk10 crore.

As of October, this year, sponsors and directors hold 30.57%, institutional investors 17.54%, and general investors 51.89% shares of the company.