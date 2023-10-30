Ctg port's container delivery declines due to Sunday's hartal

Chattogram Port. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin
Chattogram Port. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

Container deliveries at Chattogram port declined on Sunday compared to the previous day due to BNP's daylong hartal.

According to Chattogram port data, a total of 2,106 TEU containers were delivered between 8am on 29 October and 8am on 30 October. On the other hand, there were 2,491 TEU container deliveries from 8am on 28 October 28 to 8am on 29 October. 

Chattogram port handles around 2,500 to 4,000 TEU (Twenty Foot Equivalent Unit) containers on a daily basis.

According to the port records, there were 4,226 TEU container handlings on 20 October and 2,808 TEU container handlings on 21 October. 

Mahfuzul Haque Shah, director of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the recent hartal has adversely affected the country's import and export trade, particularly the port operations. 

He urged political parties to reconsider participating in such programmes to ensure the normal functioning of the country's supply chain.

 

Chattogram Port / Container delivery / Bangladesh / Hartal

