Ctg port signs pact with consulting firms for breakwater, access channel dredging 

Economy

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 07:33 pm

Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has signed an agreement with three international and local consulting firms for dredging the breakwater and access channel of the Bay Terminal project. 

The three firms are Sellhorn Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH of Germany and AQUA Consultant & Associates and KS Consultants of Bangladesh. 

The port authority and the three firms signed the agreement on Wednesday (19 October), said a press release issued by the port. 

Signing companies were selected for a detailed engineering design of the breakwater for Bay Terminal and assessing the actual volume of capital dredging including necessary studies following the latest International standards.

According to the agreement, the firms will prepare the design, drawing, estimate and tender documents for the breakwater and access channel dredging activities within the next six months.

Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, all members of CPA, Sellhorn Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH representative Manfred Voss, KS Consultants Ltd Managing Director Md Hafizur Rahman were present at the signing ceremony.

According to port authority, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs held under the chairmanship of Finance Minister AHM Mostafa Kamal on 31 August approved the appointment of consultants. The total cost will be around Tk51.30 crore.

The World Bank will provide loan assistance of around Tk4,000 crore to the port for breakwater and channel dredging. Members of World Bank technical committee visited the port on 4 September.

A total of three terminals will be constructed under the Bay Terminal project. One of these will be built with the financing of CPA. The remaining two will be funded by foreign investments. 

