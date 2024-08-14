Ctg port sets record for container deliveries in a single day

Economy

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
14 August, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 08:41 pm

Containers piled up at Chattogram Port. File Photo: TBS
Containers piled up at Chattogram Port. File Photo: TBS

Chattogram Port has achieved a new milestone by handling a record-breaking 5,100 TEU containers within a 24-hour period. 

This remarkable feat was accomplished between 8:00am on 13 August and 8:00am on 14 August. 

The Chattogram Port Authority has hailed this as the highest container delivery in a single day in the port's history.

Port Secretary Omar Faruk told The Business Standard that the previous daily record for container delivery was 5,000 TEUs. 

With today's new record of 5,100 TEUs, he expressed optimism that continued high performance will alleviate the port's container congestion.

According to Chattogram Port data, the average daily container delivery during normal times ranges between 3,500 and 4,000 TEUs. On 13 August, the container yard at the port held 43,578 TEU containers, which decreased by 1,480 TEUs to 42,098 TEUs on 14 August.
 

