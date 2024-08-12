Ctg port sees 16.4% drop in export container handling in July

Export container handling at Chattogram Port decreased by 16.40% in July compared to the previous month amid disruptions due to a range of factors, including unrest centring a quota reform student movement and internet shutdown, officials said.

Despite the decrease in export activities, import container handling remained relatively stable. However, the transport and handling of export goods have been significantly affected, with the situation yet to return to normal. Concerns remain among port authorities and exporters as export container backlogs continue to mount.

According to Chattogram port data, 59,845 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of laden export containers and 114,455 TEUs of laden import cargo were handled in July. The port handled 69,662 TEUs of laden export cargo and 114,591 TEUs of laden import containers in the previous month.

The figure represents a decline of 9,817 TEUs, or 16.40%, in laden export container handling from June to July. On the other hand, import container handling saw a marginal increase of 136 TEUs in July.

When compared to July 2023, export container handling in July this year showed a slight increase of 253 TEUs, while import container handling rose by 1,070 TEUs.

Container congestion

Chattogram's 19 private depots are under considerable strain, with export container congestion reaching twice the normal levels, said the officials. These depots, which typically hold around 6,000 to 7,000 TEUs of export containers, now have over 13,000 TEUs due to increased export cargo from factories and bottlenecks at the port, they said.

The situation is likely to cause delays in the shipment of export goods, said the officials.

Ruhul Amin Sikder, secretary general of the Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA), said more than 3,000 covered vans carrying export goods reached the depots on Saturday, far exceeding the usual numbers. The congestion is aggravated by the slow unloading of imported goods, largely due to space constraints at the port, he said.

The quota reform student movement in July led to significant disruptions, including a government-imposed curfew starting from midnight on 19 July and a nationwide internet shutdown for five days beginning on 18 July. The factors caused a complete halt in container delivery and customs clearance at the port, effectively paralysing the import-export trade for nearly five consecutive days.

Syed Nazrul Islam, first vice president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, emphasised the need for special initiatives to alleviate the pressure on depots. He suggested that an increase in the unloading of containers could help normalise the situation.

Chattogram Port Secretary Omar Faruk told TBS yesterday that while container congestion is gradually easing, it may take another 7 to 10 days for operations to return to normal levels.