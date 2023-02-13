Ctg Port raises weight limit of transporting goods in 20-feet containers

The maximum weight limit of transporting goods in 20-feet containers at Chattogram Port has been increased to 30.48 tonnes from 24 tonnes.

The Chittagong Port Authority issued a circular in this regard on 9 February. The decision was implemented from the next day.

Shipping industry insiders said that importers were facing problems in transporting scraps in 20-feet containers due to the previous 24 tonnes weight limit.

Traders lauded the decision saying now, more goods can be transported in these containers which will reduce costs and have a positive impact on prices as well.

"After 25 years, Chattogram port issued the circular allowing both 20 and 40 feet containers to carry 30.48 tonnes. The port is following the ISO standard," Abdullah Jahir, chief operating officer (COO) of Saif Maritime Ltd, told The Business Standard.

According to shipping officials, most products in Bangladesh are transported in 20-feet containers. However, the majority of the export products are transported in 40-feet containers.

"In line with the ISO 668 seventh edition 2020-21, the Chattogram Port will accept 20 and 40 feet containers with a maximum gross weight of 30,480 kgs," reads the circular.

However, the Chittagong Port Authority will not provide any facility for handling containers above the ISO prescribed weight limits.

In such cases, concerned shipping agent/MLO will make necessary arrangements at their own cost, risk and responsibility and CPA's permission should be sought prior to arrival of such containers.

"New gantry cranes have been added for container clearance at the Chattogram port, increasing its capacity. Therefore, the weight limit for transporting goods in containers should be increased further," Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association Chairman Syed Mohammad Arif told TBS.