Ctg port hires consulting firms for Bay Terminal works

The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has inked an agreement with three consulting firms for the channel dredging and breakwater construction works of the Bay Terminal Construction Project at Tk51.30 crore.

The joint venture of Sellhorn Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH, Germany; AQUA Consultant & Associates Ltd and KS Consultants Ltd, Bangladesh signed the agreement at the Bandar Bhaban on Wednesday, said a press release of the CPA.

Under the agreement, the consulting firms will work on "the selection of International Consultancy Firm for a detailed Engineering Design of Breakwater for Bay Terminal and assess the actual volume of Capital Dredging including necessary studies following latest International Standard."

Under the agreement, the consulting firms will prepare design, drawing, estimate and tender documents for the breakwater and access channel dredging work within the next six months.

CPA Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, all members of CPA, Sellhorn Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH's representative Manfred Voss, KS Consultants Ltd Managing Director Md Hafizur Rahman and department heads of CPA were present at the signing ceremony.

According to information from Chattogram Port, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, in a meeting held on 31 August, approved the appointment of consultants.

As a part of this, members of the technical committee of the World Bank visited Chattogram port on 4 September. The global lender will provide a loan of Tk4,000 crore to the Chattogram port for the breakwater and access channel dredging.

According to Chattogram Port sources, a total of three terminals will be constructed under the Bay Terminal project. Chattogram port will finance the construction of one of those. The remaining two will be built with foreign investments.

The port previously appointed Indian firm "Ernst and Young" as transaction advisor for the two terminals to be constructed under the public private partnership (PPP) and government to government (G2G).

The Indian firm is working with DP World and PSA Singapore on a business model to operate the two terminals.