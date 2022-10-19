Ctg port hires consulting firms for Bay Terminal works

Economy

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 09:02 pm

Related News

Ctg port hires consulting firms for Bay Terminal works

They will prepare design, estimate and tender for breakwater and channel dredging of the Bay Terminal in six months

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 09:02 pm
Ctg port hires consulting firms for Bay Terminal works

The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has inked an agreement with three consulting firms for the channel dredging and breakwater construction works of the Bay Terminal Construction Project at Tk51.30 crore.

The joint venture of Sellhorn Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH, Germany; AQUA Consultant & Associates Ltd and KS Consultants Ltd, Bangladesh signed the agreement at the Bandar Bhaban on Wednesday, said a press release of the CPA. 

Under the agreement, the consulting firms will work on "the selection of International Consultancy Firm for a detailed Engineering Design of Breakwater for Bay Terminal and assess the actual volume of Capital Dredging including necessary studies following latest International Standard." 

Under the agreement, the consulting firms will prepare design, drawing, estimate and tender documents for the breakwater and access channel dredging work within the next six months.

CPA Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, all members of CPA, Sellhorn Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH's representative Manfred Voss, KS Consultants Ltd Managing Director Md Hafizur Rahman and department heads of CPA were present at the signing ceremony.

According to information from Chattogram Port, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, in a meeting held on 31 August, approved the appointment of consultants.  

As a part of this, members of the technical committee of the World Bank visited Chattogram port on 4 September. The global lender will provide a loan of Tk4,000 crore to the Chattogram port for the breakwater and access channel dredging.

According to Chattogram Port sources, a total of three terminals will be constructed under the Bay Terminal project. Chattogram port will finance the construction of one of those. The remaining two will be built with foreign investments.

The port previously appointed Indian firm "Ernst and Young" as transaction advisor for the two terminals to be constructed under the public private partnership (PPP) and government to government (G2G).

The Indian firm is working with DP World and PSA Singapore on a business model to operate the two terminals.

Infrastructure

CPA / Chattogram Port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Beli Begum took haleem from Faridpur to Athens

10h | Panorama
Joe Biden, who once supported a similar bill as Senator, has said he’s ready to work with Congress to curb OPEC influence. Photo: Bloomberg

Making Opec+ subject to US antitrust law will backfire

9h | Panorama
Photo: Aneek Mustafa Anwar

Remnants of the silver screen’s golden days

9h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

1h | Videos
Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

2h | Videos
Hyundai offers chance to get World Cup ticket with car purchase

Hyundai offers chance to get World Cup ticket with car purchase

2h | Videos
What is the reason behind the extinction of Mammoth?

What is the reason behind the extinction of Mammoth?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

3
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

6
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays