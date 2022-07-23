Ctg port hikes wharf rent four times to reduce cargo congestion

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 10:31 pm

The new rate will be effective from Monday

File photo. Picture: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
File photo. Picture: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has decided to increase the wharf rent for bulk and break bulk cargo four times compared to the current charges.

According to a notice recently issued by the Office of the Director (Traffic) of CPA, the decision will come into effect on Sunday. 

Various imported bulk cargo stored inside and outside the sheds of the port for an inordinately long period of time are hampering the operational activities of the port, said the CPA notice.

The port authority said there is a fear that the cargo congestion might tarnish Chattogram port's reputation in the outside world.

The CPA requested all importers to take immediate delivery of the imported general and break bulk cargo stored inside and outside the various sheds located inside the port.

According to sources at the CPA, sheds, and yards at the port are occupied by bulk cargo including scrap, iron sheets, steel, and steel coils.

The CPA has fixed rent for four categories of bulk and break bulk cargo – bagged cargo; iron, steel, and ingots; wheeled or tracked; and all other imports. These can be kept free of charge at the port for up to seven days after their arrival.

For bagged cargo, the CPA currently charges Tk2.46 per 1,000 kg for seven days after the free time ends. From the eighth to the 14th day after the free time the rent is Tk6.15 per 1,000 kg, from the 15th to the 21st day it is Tk9.85 and Tk6.15 for each day after that.

For steel and ingots, the rent is Tk4.46 per 3,000 kg bundle for the first seven days after the free time, Tk6.15 for the eighth to 14th day, Tk9.85 for the 15th to the 21st day, and Tk6.15 for each day after that.

For wheeled or tracked cargo, the rent for the first seven days after the free time is Tk4.46, Tk24.60 for the eighth to 14th day, Tk61.50 for the 15th to the 21st day, and Tk98.50 for each day after that. 

