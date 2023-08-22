Ctg port to get $5-7b foreign investment in next 3 years: Port chairman

Around $5-7 billion of foreign investment will come to Chattogram port in the next three years, said Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail, the newly appointed chairman of Chattogram Port Authority.

Foreign investment proposals are constantly coming to Chattogram port. Foreign investment in various projects including Patenga container terminal, Bay Terminal, Laldia Terminal is under process, said Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail yesterday in an introductory meeting with journalists.

The port chairman said foreign investment is coming for the construction of two terminals of the Bay Terminal project, procurement of equipment, and management of Patenga container terminal. A terminal will be constructed at Laldia with the funding of Denmark as well as of Chattogram port.

He said the tender for the construction of the first terminal in Matarbari deep sea port is in the final stage. Besides, Matarbari coal power station's jetty will be able to receive ships carrying 1 lakh tonnes of cargo from March next year as the depth of the channel there will be increased from 16 metres to 18 metres.

He said, "Now our plan is to develop Chattogram port as a logistics hub."

The Chattogram port chairman also said the master plan of the Bay Terminal project is in its final stage. The current capacity of Chattogram port will increase many times if the construction work of Bay Terminal and the Matarbari Port Development projects in Maheshkhali upazila of Cox's Bazar district is completed.

Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail further said, "The port authority is developing 50 modules to digitalise Chattogram port. We are moving towards a paperless port by building a central database, web portal and IT infrastructure."