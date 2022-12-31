Ctg port ends year at 3m TEU club despite fall in container handling

Economy

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
31 December, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 11:06 pm

Related News

Ctg port ends year at 3m TEU club despite fall in container handling

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
31 December, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 11:06 pm
Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

Chattogram port, the prime seaport of the country, has managed to end the year 2022 in the three-million-TEU (Twenty Foot Equivalent) club despite a fall of inbound-outbound cargo due to import curbs on luxury goods and global trade disruptions.

While the port handled some 74,500 fewer TEUs in 2022 than in the previous year, ship handling increased by 3.10% – 4,344 inbound ships from 4,209 ships in 2021.

As of 29 December this year, the port handled 31.24 lakh TEUs or 3.12 million TEUs containers, including container handling volumes at the Kamalapur ICD (Inland Container Depot) and the Pangaon ICT (Inland Container Terminal). Another 16,000 TEUs were expected to be handled in the last two days of the year to 3.14 million TEUs, according to the port authority.

"Container handling dropped in other ports in the world as well due to the global economic slowdown," Chattogram Port Authority Secretary Omar Faruq told The Business Standard.

For the first time, Chattogram port entered the "three-million-TEU club" in 2019. The port could not maintain the achievement the next year due to the Covid fallout. In 2020, Chattogram port handled around 28 lakh TEUs of containers.

This drove the port's ranking to 67th in 2020 from previous year's 58th in Lloyd's List – the oldest journal on ports and shipping.

As the pandemic waned subsequently, Chattogram port logged the highest 32 lakh TEUs container handling record in 2021. As a result, Chattogram port's position in Lloyd's List moved up by four notches to 63rd in 2021.

Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam told TBS that the banks are not able to provide LCs as per demand.

"As a result, the import volume has decreased compared to last year. This has affected the container handling at the port," he added.
Chittagong port handles around 4,000 ships annually, as it is responsible for around 92% of the country's external trade.

Top News

Chattogram Port / Container Handling

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Wrap battle featuring El Turkito and Oh My Rolls!

12h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Pele: The man who created the template of a sporting icon

13h | Panorama
Untangling the knots of creditors’ claims has delayed Sri Lanka’s rescue and stalled its recovery Photo: Bloomberg

Why Sri Lanka's suffering may not end soon

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why controversy about the total goal of Pele?

Why controversy about the total goal of Pele?

1h | TBS SPORTS
Daily income 4 to 5 thousand

Daily income 4 to 5 thousand

5h | TBS Stories
Increasing gold reserving trend worldwide

Increasing gold reserving trend worldwide

4h | TBS Stories
The action scene of Tamil movies is now in Bangladesh

The action scene of Tamil movies is now in Bangladesh

2h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations