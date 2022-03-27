Ctg port to charge 4 times more for storage of uncollected LCL cargo 

Economy

TBS Report 
27 March, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 09:59 pm

Related News

Ctg port to charge 4 times more for storage of uncollected LCL cargo 

The decision will go into effect on 11 April

TBS Report 
27 March, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 09:59 pm
As an LDC, Bangladesh currently enjoys the WTO&#039;s Duty-Free Trade Facility (GSP). After graduation, Bangladesh will be deprived of such facilities. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
As an LDC, Bangladesh currently enjoys the WTO's Duty-Free Trade Facility (GSP). After graduation, Bangladesh will be deprived of such facilities. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Chittagong Port Authority has decided to levy a four-fold storage fee if less than a container load (LCL) of cargo is not duly collected in time.

According to a notice issued by the port authority on Sunday (27 March), the decision will come into effect on 11 April. 

Issued by the Office of the Director (Transport), the notification has been sent to all stakeholder organisations of the port.

Chittagong Port Authority Secretary Md Omar Farooq said if LCL cargo collection remains abnormal, four times more storage rent will be effective from 11 April. 

"However, the decision will be reconsidered if the trend in collection returns to normal," he added. 

If there is more than one importer's goods in the same container, they are opened in the yard, stored in the port warehouse and importers take delivery of goods from there. This kind of shipment is called LCL Cargo.

After taking the product out of the container and keeping it in the warehouse, a maximum of four days is considered "free time". Chargeable storage rent is normally Tk16.72 per ton per day for seven days after the four days of free time. 

From the 7th day to the 14th day, storage rent is Tk41.80 per ton and in the following days, it's Tk66.88 a day. 

From 11 April on, importers will have to pay four times the current rate of storage rent detailed above. 

According to the port authority notice, although many LCL containers have been unpacked for a long time, various importers have not taken their goods, occupying space in the sheds. This is delaying the unpacking of more LCL containers. 

"The situation will be monitored till 10 April. If the quantity of such LCL cargo does not increase within that period, the store will be forced to impose quadruple storage rent after the four days of free time," the notice read.

Bangladesh / Top News

Chattogram Port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People across the world are rallying in support of containing Ukraine’s sovereignty. Photo: Project Syndicate

Democracy is the next identity politics 

10h | Panorama
Intelligent Machines is a tech startup owned and operated by Bangladeshis that uses AI models, among other CS (computer science) based solutions. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Intelligent Machines: Intelligent by design, humane by choice

12h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Skincare routine for men

12h | Mode
Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

3h | Videos
Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

6h | Videos
Piyaju seller Masud now a multimillionaire

Piyaju seller Masud now a multimillionaire

7h | Videos
First phase completed: Russia

First phase completed: Russia

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

3
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

4
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Picture: Mahfuz Ullah Babu/TBS
Industry

Asian Motorbikes allowed to manufacture 500cc Kawasaki motorcycles