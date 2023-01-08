Ctg port asks importers to take quick delivery of dangerous goods

Economy

TBS Report
08 January, 2023, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 11:16 pm

Related News

Ctg port asks importers to take quick delivery of dangerous goods

1,571 TEUs of dangerous goods are lying inside Ctg port

TBS Report
08 January, 2023, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 11:16 pm
Ctg port asks importers to take quick delivery of dangerous goods

The Chattogram port authorities have called upon importers to take quick delivery of dangerous goods in order to keep port activities normal.

In a letter to the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, and clearing and forwarding agents, the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) mentioned that the clearance of containers carrying hazardous materials has slowed in recent times.

Currently, 1,571 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of dangerous goods brought in by importers are lying inside the port, according to the letter signed by the port's terminal manager.

To prevent accidents, cargoes must be packed according to the International Maritime Dangerous Goods Code with accurate information, the letter says.

According to the guidelines of the Bangladesh Navy and other related organisations, fast delivery of dangerous cargoes is essential for the safety of the port establishments.

TBS called CPA Secretary Md Omar Farooq on his mobile phone for comments, but he did not answer.

Kazi Mahmud Imam Bilu, secretary general of Chattogram Customs C&F Agents Association, said the dangerous goods stuck at the port include various products such as industrial chemicals and fuel.

"Due to the global trade slowdown, industrial production has been less than before. Hence importers are taking more time than before to take delivery of the goods," he added.

The storage, transportation, and delivery of cargo carrying dangerous goods at the Chattogram port came into discussion after the accident at Lebanon's Beirut Port in 2020. Despite issuing instructions several times, there has been no change in delivery at the Chattogram port.

The matter of the dangerous goods cargo was again discussed in June 2022, after the loss of 51 lives due to a hydrogen peroxide explosion at the BM Container Depot, a private inland container depot.

The incident prompted different shipping companies to stop transporting such cargoes. The Singapore Port Authority also temporarily stopped the storage of hazardous cargoes from Bangladesh.

Also, the CPA held a meeting with all stakeholders, including representatives of all business organisations at the port building. The port authorities have issued 18 instructions to importers, exporters, shipping agents, C&F agents, and related parties in dangerous goods cargo transportation.

Among these instructions was the requirement to release all imported hazardous materials within 72 hours of their arrival at the port.
Businesses were asked not to transport such cargoes in any damaged container and to ensure the permission of the Bangladesh Navy with the necessary documents 24 hours before unloading the cargoes.

Following the instructions of the Bangladesh Navy and the Department of Explosives, disposing of all types of hazardous goods and perishable goods at the first auction and spot auctioning were among the instructions.

Top News

Chattogram Port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wardrobe: Noir (male) &amp; Ecstasy (female) Model: Tanzim &amp; Jaima Styling &amp; Choreography: Tawhidur Rashid Photography: Eivan Sardar Makeup: Hossain

Amp up your style with fashionable winter wear

15h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

If you sell 3,000 books in India, it is considered a bestseller: Paro Anand

14h | Panorama
As digital technology becomes more pervasive, a sense of touch and humanity will be more sought after and this may mark a new age of master craftsmanship. Photo: Bloomberg

AI is cool but can it tailor a $50,000 suit?

13h | Panorama
Graphic: TBS

Dorik: Build a website in 30 minutes

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Comet C2022 E3 will be visible after 50 thousand years

Comet C2022 E3 will be visible after 50 thousand years

6h | TBS Science
Hope and consternation as China economy reopens

Hope and consternation as China economy reopens

8h | TBS Insight
Top 5 tips for securing a promotion during a recession

Top 5 tips for securing a promotion during a recession

8h | TBS Career
Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals