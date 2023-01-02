Ctg customs’ revenue grew 10.61% in Jul-Dec

Economy

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
02 January, 2023, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 11:37 pm

Related News

Ctg customs’ revenue grew 10.61% in Jul-Dec

Revenue collection has exceeded Tk30,000 crore in the first half of the current fiscal year

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
02 January, 2023, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 11:37 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Chattogram Customs House has logged a 10.61% year-on-year growth in its revenue collection in the first six months of the current fiscal year.

Revenue collection at the country's main customs station has exceeded Tk30,000 crore, which is Tk2,895.76 crore more than the amount collected in the July-December period of fiscal 2021-22.

Customs officials see the growth in revenue despite a slowdown in global trade as positive. They expect the collection to exceed Tk65,000 crore at the end of the current financial year.

Traders say that due to an increase in the dollar rate, the price of goods has also increased and they have to pay more tax than before.

Md Zakir Hosen, Additional Commissioner of the Chattogram Customs House, said their duty collection process is now more systematic, which has led to an increase in revenue.

"The amount of revenue collection at the end of the fiscal year depends on the import situation. But it will surely exceed the revenue collection of the last financial year," he added.

He also said that the customs' valuation of imported goods is being done accurately. All customs formalities, including the HS Code (Harmonized System Code), are being followed properly. It has also reduced the incidence of duty evasion. As a result, overall revenue collection increased.

According to Chattogram Customs House data, Tk30,180 crore of revenue has been collected in six months from July to December of fiscal 2022-23, up from Tk27,284 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue has fallen short of the target by Tk6,379.85 crore for the half of the current fiscal year. The target for the entire fiscal year is Tk74,206 crore.

In fiscal 2021-22, revenue collection stood at Tk59,160 crore against the target of Tk64,075 crore. The collection saw 14.70% growth.
Revenue was Tk51,577 crore in fiscal 2020-21.  

In the current financial year, the lowest revenue was collected in December.

Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam told TBS that the price of the dollar was Tk84 earlier, but now it has exceeded Tk100. As a result, traders have to pay extra for both the price of the imported goods and the duty.

He also said that to keep the wheels of the country's economy moving, there should be continuity in the revenue from customs.

"I see the continuation of Chattogram Customs House's growth positively," he added.
Chattogram Customs House collects duty on goods imported through Chattogram Port, which oversees 92% of the country's import and export trade.

Apart from the country's main seaport, the customs house also collects duty on goods coming through Shah Amanat International Airport in the port city.

Top News

Chattogram Custom House / revenue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Shivananda CS. Sketch: TBS

From STEM to STEAM: Education responding to the need of the times

11h | Thoughts
To break the never-ending cycle of macroeconomic crises and to regain its competitiveness, Argentina can draw inspiration from its national football team. Photo: Reuters

Lessons from Argentina's World Cup victory

13h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A new calendar for the new year!

12h | Brands
Nouriel Roubini. Sketch: TBS

More war means more inflation

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pele got 1 lakh 20 thousand dollars just by tying shoelaces.

Pele got 1 lakh 20 thousand dollars just by tying shoelaces.

1h | TBS SPORTS
How is Ronaldo’s new club Al-Nassr?

How is Ronaldo’s new club Al-Nassr?

2h | TBS SPORTS
Hindi films coming in 2023

Hindi films coming in 2023

3h | TBS Entertainment
Putin, Zelensky see victory in 2023

Putin, Zelensky see victory in 2023

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

5
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh projected to be 20th largest economy by 2037
Economy

Bangladesh projected to be 20th largest economy by 2037