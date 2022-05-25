Ctg Customs’ revenue earnings see 19.55% growth

Revenue earnings at the Chattogram Custom House, the largest customs station in the country, has crossed the Tk50,000 crore mark for the current fiscal year 2021-22.

As of 24 May 2021, total collection stands at Tk51,238.29 crore, a year-on-year growth of 19.55%.

Customs officials are expecting the figure to go beyond Tk60,000 by the end of the current fiscal to close in on the year's revenue collection target of Tk64,075 crore.

"In the last fiscal year of 2020-21, revenue growth reached a 25-year high at 23.23% which in the current fiscal was nearly 20%. Given the post-pandemic recovery phase and the Russia-Ukraine war situation, the revenue collection has been very good," said Chattogram Custom House Commissioner Mohammad Fakhrul Alam.

Chattogram Custom House authorities said usually revenue collection starts to rise around the middle of a fiscal year and this year was no different.

In April 2022, revenue earnings stood at Tk5,329.69 crore, the highest monthly collection in the current fiscal year.

In the first few months of the current fiscal, revenue earning saw a gradual increase from July-September with the collection of Tk3,394.05 crore, Tk4,410.42 and Tk5,113.98 crore respectively. The monthly collection dropped a few hundred crore in October to Tk4,733.46 crore and hovered near Tk5,000 crore for the next three months. In February Tk5,187.60 crore was collected while Tk5,296.69 crore was collected in March.

Mahbubul Alam, president of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry said revenue earnings reaching Tk50,000 crore is a positive sign for the country's economy.

"To keep the economy moving forward, continuity of revenue growth must be maintained," he added.

