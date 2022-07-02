Ctg Customs Bond Commissionerate sees 22.22% revenue growth 

Chattogram Customs Bond Commissionerate (CCBC) earned Tk979 crore in revenue in the fiscal year of 2021-22 against the target of Tk951 crore.

The revenue collection has exceeded the target by Tk28 crore, a year-on-year growth of 22.22%. 

CCBC authorities informed that the revenue collection for this fiscal year 2020-21 was Tk801 crore.

In the last fiscal year of 2020-21, the CCBC earned TK801 crore against the target of TK650 crore. That year, the revenue collection exceeded the target by Tk151 crore.

"Regular bonded warehouse inspections and surveillance have made it possible to achieve the targets," CCBC Commissioner AKM Mahbubur Rahman said.

The audit in the 2021-22 fiscal year has initially revealed revenue evasion of Tk3,174 crore. A show-cause notice has already been issued in this regard, he added.

