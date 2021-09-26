Ctg customs to auction 75 lots of goods Wednesday

Economy

TBS Report
26 September, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 10:41 pm

Related News

Ctg customs to auction 75 lots of goods Wednesday

The CCH had a similar auction of 93 lots of goods earlier on 16 September

TBS Report
26 September, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 10:41 pm
Ctg customs to auction 75 lots of goods Wednesday

Chattogram Custom House (CCH) will put 75 lots of goods up for auction, including 35 cars, on Wednesday.

Among the cars are one Toyota microbus worth Tk23.78 lakh, one Nissan microbus worth Tk21.33 lakh.

The CCH had a similar auction of 93 lots of goods earlier, on 16 September.

Al Amin, deputy commissioner of the auction branch of CCH, told The Business Standard (TBS) that the cars up for auction were imported before December 2020 and were not unloaded by importers.

He added that this time goods from the old auction warehouse inside Chattogram port have been given more priority as the warehouse is in the process of being handed over to the Chittagong Port Authority.

Mohammad Morshed, manager of KM Corporation that organises government auctions, said other products that are going to be auctioned include sulphuric acid, textile chemicals, dragon fruit, plastic hangers, raw garment materials, textile products, waist belts, laboratory supplies, and more. 

According to CCH sources, tenders have been invited for the auctioned goods.

Persons willing to participate in the auction need to buy catalogues and tenders for Tk200 and Tk100 from the CCH office during working hours before 28 September.

The tenders will have to be submitted in the tender box at the CCH Revenue Officer (administration) and Chattogram Deputy Commissioner's offices between 9 am and 2 pm on 28 and 29 September. Bidders will be able to inspect the auction goods on 26 and 27 September from 9 am to 3 pm.

Goods imported from different countries are not unloaded from the port by importers for any number of reasons. Customs authorities also suspend the unloading of goods for various reasons, including smuggling, forgery, import of goods other than what is in the declaration of import, customs evasion, and so on. As per the rules, a notice is issued to release and for importers to take possession of these imports within 30 days. Customs house authorities put the goods up for auction 15 days after the notice.

Top News

Ctg customs / Auction

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Rural people's knowledge about Covid and vaccines

Rural people's knowledge about Covid and vaccines

5h | Videos
Milk Vita looks for a shot in the arm from private firms

Milk Vita looks for a shot in the arm from private firms

5h | Videos
Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

1d | Videos
Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives