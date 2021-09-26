Ctg customs to auction 75 lots of goods Wednesday

Chattogram Custom House (CCH) will put 75 lots of goods up for auction, including 35 cars, on Wednesday.

Among the cars are one Toyota microbus worth Tk23.78 lakh, one Nissan microbus worth Tk21.33 lakh.

The CCH had a similar auction of 93 lots of goods earlier, on 16 September.

Al Amin, deputy commissioner of the auction branch of CCH, told The Business Standard (TBS) that the cars up for auction were imported before December 2020 and were not unloaded by importers.

He added that this time goods from the old auction warehouse inside Chattogram port have been given more priority as the warehouse is in the process of being handed over to the Chittagong Port Authority.

Mohammad Morshed, manager of KM Corporation that organises government auctions, said other products that are going to be auctioned include sulphuric acid, textile chemicals, dragon fruit, plastic hangers, raw garment materials, textile products, waist belts, laboratory supplies, and more.

According to CCH sources, tenders have been invited for the auctioned goods.

Persons willing to participate in the auction need to buy catalogues and tenders for Tk200 and Tk100 from the CCH office during working hours before 28 September.

The tenders will have to be submitted in the tender box at the CCH Revenue Officer (administration) and Chattogram Deputy Commissioner's offices between 9 am and 2 pm on 28 and 29 September. Bidders will be able to inspect the auction goods on 26 and 27 September from 9 am to 3 pm.

Goods imported from different countries are not unloaded from the port by importers for any number of reasons. Customs authorities also suspend the unloading of goods for various reasons, including smuggling, forgery, import of goods other than what is in the declaration of import, customs evasion, and so on. As per the rules, a notice is issued to release and for importers to take possession of these imports within 30 days. Customs house authorities put the goods up for auction 15 days after the notice.