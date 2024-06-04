Ctg custom revenue sees 12.57% growth in current fiscal year at over Tk62,000cr

TBS Report
04 June, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 08:23 pm

The Chattogram Custom House has witnessed a 12.57% revenue growth in the first 11 months of the current fiscal year at over Tk62,025 crore.

In the same period of FY 2022-2023, the revenue collected was Tk55,099 crore.

A revenue of Tk6,926 crore more has been collected in the 11 months of FY 2023-2024 than the last financial year. 

Spokesperson of the Chattogram Custom House Joint Commissioner Naziur Rahman told The Business Standard, "By the end of the current financial year, at the end of June, the revenue collection will exceed Tk68,000 crore."

According to data from the custom house, the revenue target in the first 11 months of FY 2023-2024 was Tk70, 573 crore. 

But the revenue deficit is Tk15,591 crore, 12.11% less than the target rate.

The highest revenue in the 11 months was collected in May – Tk6,502 crore, as opposed to a target of Tk4, 865 crore. 

In May of last fiscal, the revenue collected was Tk6,308.91 crore. In May of FY 2023-24, there was a growth of 3.07% compared to the same period last year.

