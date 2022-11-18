Ctg company repays Tk132cr bank loan after court appoints receiver

TBS Report
18 November, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 08:19 pm

Consumer goods based business institution Zainab Trading owes Tk190,70,000 to Agrani Bank Asadganj branch and did not pay the loan citing losses in the business

Zainab Trading, a consumer goods company from Chattogram's Khatunganj, paid back Tk132 crore to the Agrani Bank after the Money Loan Court's order to appoint a receiver to the company.

Rezaul Karim, bench assistant of the Money Loan Court, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

The company took a loan of Tk190 crore from the Ashadganj branch of the bank several years ago but was delaying the repayment showing losses.

According to sources, the bank filed a case against the company on 2 November 2020 to recover the loan.

On 10 October 2022, the court ordered the appointment of the chief revenue officer of the Chattogram City Corporation as the receiver of the company's mortgaged property – Zainab Tower, a commercial building of the company in Khatunganj.

Following the order, Zainab Trading settled the matter with the bank last Thursday.

