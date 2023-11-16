Ctg chamber seeks UK investment for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar

The CCCI deuring a meeting at the chamber office in the World Trade Center today (16 November). Photo: TBS

The Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has sought investment from the UK for the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar, the country's largest industrial city.

The CCCI President Omar Hazzaz extended a warm invitation to British businessmen, in a collaborative effort to bolster economic ties, during a meeting at the chamber office in the World Trade Center today (16 November).

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke, along with the CCCO Board of Directors attended the meeting to discuss augmenting bilateral trade and investment between the United Kingdom and Bangladesh.

In a press release, the CCCI highlighted the pivotal role played by the meeting in fostering economic collaboration.

The CCCI president expressed gratitude for the United Kingdom's recent announcement of the 'Development Countries Trading Scheme' (DCTS), its own Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) facility.

This scheme extends duty and quota-free privileges to Bangladesh until 2029, a gesture lauded by the chamber for its potential to facilitate and encourage economic partnerships.

Also present in the meeting, the chamber's Senior Vice-President Tarafder MD Ruhul Amin emphasised Bangladesh's vast potential in the Blue Economy.