Ctg chamber seeks UK investment for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar

Economy

TBS Report
16 November, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 06:37 pm

Related News

Ctg chamber seeks UK investment for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar

TBS Report
16 November, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 06:37 pm
The CCCI deuring a meeting at the chamber office in the World Trade Center today (16 November). Photo: TBS
The CCCI deuring a meeting at the chamber office in the World Trade Center today (16 November). Photo: TBS

The Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has sought investment from the UK for the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar, the country's largest industrial city.

The CCCI President Omar Hazzaz extended a warm invitation to British businessmen, in a collaborative effort to bolster economic ties, during a meeting at the chamber office in the World Trade Center today (16 November).

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke, along with the CCCO Board of Directors attended the meeting to discuss augmenting bilateral trade and investment between the United Kingdom and Bangladesh. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In a press release, the CCCI highlighted the pivotal role played by the meeting in fostering economic collaboration. 

The CCCI president expressed gratitude for the United Kingdom's recent announcement of the 'Development Countries Trading Scheme' (DCTS), its own Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) facility. 

This scheme extends duty and quota-free privileges to Bangladesh until 2029, a gesture lauded by the chamber for its potential to facilitate and encourage economic partnerships.

Also present in the meeting, the chamber's Senior Vice-President Tarafder MD Ruhul Amin emphasised Bangladesh's vast potential in the Blue Economy. 

 

Top News

UK / investment / CCCI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A great egret, drawn by the catches of discarded traps, is in risk of entanglement. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Wetland wildlife paying dearly for the deadly ‘China Duari’

6h | Earth
Collage of leaders of western countries: TBS

Is the pro-Israel stand of the West starting to crack?

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Everything you need to know to start a business

1d | Pursuit
As a seasoned educational leader, Steve Calland-Scoble&#039;s career has taken him across the globe, from the United Kingdom to Ukraine, Austria, Qatar, and most recently, Germany. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Steve Calland-Scoble: A luminary on an educational mission

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

1h | TBS Economy
The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

31m | TBS SPORTS
The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

1h | TBS Stories
Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

2h | TBS World