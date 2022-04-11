CSE, MCX sign agreement for first commodity exchange in Bangladesh

Economy

TBS Report
11 April, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 02:40 pm

Related News

CSE, MCX sign agreement for first commodity exchange in Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 April, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 02:40 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Chittagong Stock Exchange Ltd (CSE) and Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) have signed an agreement to set up the first commodity exchange in Bangladesh.

A press conference was held in this regard on Monday.

Establishing an automated and structured commodity exchange linked to the evolution of sustainable economic development, massive macroeconomic growth and immense infrastructural development is crucial for Bangladesh, reads a press release.

A commodity exchange is an organised marketplace where buyers and sellers come together to trade commodity related contracts following rules set by the exchange.

The commodity exchange may enable buyers and producers to buy and sell goods at competitive prices and reduce the scope of manipulation in the commodity market now alleged to have been rampant in domestic trades.

Through establishment of commodity exchange there will be benefits for numerous stakeholders - reduction of post-crop losses through price stabilization from farmer/producer to end user, improvement of commodity price risk for both locally produced and imported supplies, efficient debt risk management, a transparent and competitive price discovery system, and reduction of transactions and marketing costs.

As per the existing securities laws in Bangladesh, Commodity Exchange may be formed and regulations of business of Commodity Futures Contracts may be made with the approval of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC). Section 2(ccc) & (l) and Section 32A of the Securities and Exchange Ordinance, 1969 which allows or gives such authority to BSEC, reads the release.

Commodity exchange / Trade / agreement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

1h | Pursuit
American Economist Tyler Cowen. TBS Sketch.

Too much email? Let your bot answer it

4h | Panorama
Tidy up with these cleaning products

Tidy up with these cleaning products

3h | Brands
Team Jagadish, the winners of Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh, are as pictured (from left to right) Syed Doha Uddin, Sadia Karishma Kabir, Kazi Arham Kabir, Ramisha Raida Karim and Mohtasim Tasnim Zaman. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The right time to plant ‘Seeds for the Future’ is now

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

2h | Videos
What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

17h | Videos
Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

18h | Videos
Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance