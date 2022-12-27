Cropland decreases by 4 lakh acres in 11 years

Economy

TBS Report 
27 December, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 03:32 pm

Related News

Cropland decreases by 4 lakh acres in 11 years

However, the number of farming households has increased to 1.68 crore compared to that of 2008, 1.51 crore

TBS Report 
27 December, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 03:32 pm
Photo: Rehman Asad
Photo: Rehman Asad

The net cropland across the country has decreased by around 4 lakh acres in 11 years from 1.9 crore acres in 2008 to 1.86 crore acres in 2019. 

However, the number of farming households has increased to 1.68 crore compared to that of 2008, 1.51 crore, according to the Agriculture Census Report 2019 published Tuesday (27 December) by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS). 

The net cultivable land in the country is 1.86 crore acres, of which the temporary cropland is 1. 64 crore acres and the permanent cropland is 19 .70 lakh acres in total. 

"The census report shows that the land under cultivation of Aush crops has slightly decreased in the 2019 census compared to 2008, but the land under cultivation of Aman, Boro, Potato, Wheat, Maize, Jute etc. crops has increased significantly," said the BBS press release. 

Additionally, the number of livestock and poultries including cows, buffalo and chickens has increased significantly. 

The total number of cows obtained in the Agriculture Census 2019 is 2.94 crore which was 1. 63 crore in 2008. Also, the number of roosters, chickens and ducks more than doubled to 27.38 crore as against 13.72 crore in 2008 census.

Planning Minister MA Mannan and State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam were present at the publication event. 
 

Bangladesh / Top News

agriculture / census

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emmy Sasipornkarn. Sketch: TBS

Why asking 'how old are you?' isn't rude in South Korea

1h | Thoughts
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Nostalgia and celebration at Fuad Live in Dhaka

2h | Splash
Is the golden era of humour in advertising over?

Is the golden era of humour in advertising over?

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Capitalising on the duty-free, quota-free market access to China

4h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Take a look at the environment below the capital's flyovers

Take a look at the environment below the capital's flyovers

4h | TBS Stories
Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is on Oscar Shortlist

Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is on Oscar Shortlist

17h | TBS Entertainment
Pushapa Dahal appointed Nepali PM again

Pushapa Dahal appointed Nepali PM again

18h | TBS World
Housing sales dip to 5-year low amid recession

Housing sales dip to 5-year low amid recession

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

3
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction