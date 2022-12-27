Cropland decreases by 4 lakh acres in 11 years

The net cropland across the country has decreased by around 4 lakh acres in 11 years from 1.9 crore acres in 2008 to 1.86 crore acres in 2019.

However, the number of farming households has increased to 1.68 crore compared to that of 2008, 1.51 crore, according to the Agriculture Census Report 2019 published Tuesday (27 December) by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

The net cultivable land in the country is 1.86 crore acres, of which the temporary cropland is 1. 64 crore acres and the permanent cropland is 19 .70 lakh acres in total.

"The census report shows that the land under cultivation of Aush crops has slightly decreased in the 2019 census compared to 2008, but the land under cultivation of Aman, Boro, Potato, Wheat, Maize, Jute etc. crops has increased significantly," said the BBS press release.

Additionally, the number of livestock and poultries including cows, buffalo and chickens has increased significantly.

The total number of cows obtained in the Agriculture Census 2019 is 2.94 crore which was 1. 63 crore in 2008. Also, the number of roosters, chickens and ducks more than doubled to 27.38 crore as against 13.72 crore in 2008 census.

Planning Minister MA Mannan and State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam were present at the publication event.

