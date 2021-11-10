CPD urges govt to retreat from hiked fuel price

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) today urged the government to cancel the recent fuel price hike to ease the post-Covid recovery process and reduce the burden of daily expenses on people.

The policy think-tank made the demand in a press conference on Wednesday.

"Fuel price hike will intensify the cost burden on people, who are already suffering due to skyrocketing daily essentials' price," CPD Executive Director Dr Fahmida Khatun said in the briefing.

She further said, "The loss of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation could be adjusted from the accumulated profits that it had gained in the last seven years."

Besides, the deficit could be adjusted by reducing taxes on fuel sales which are around Tk9,000 crore annually, she added.

The government hiked diesel and kerosene prices by Tk15 to Tk80 per litre on 3 November, following a volatile global market for crude oil. Transport fares and prices of daily essentials went up afterwards.