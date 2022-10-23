CPA fines Hapag Lloyd ship for damaging gantry crane 

Economy

TBS Report 
23 October, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 08:27 pm

A World Bank Group study revealed that a reduction of container release time in CTG port by one day would increase export by 7.4%. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
A World Bank Group study revealed that a reduction of container release time in CTG port by one day would increase export by 7.4%. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

The Chittagong Port Authority has demanded $3,94,385 in compensation for a damaged gantry crane by a ship operated by Hapag Lloyd.

Chittagong Port Chief Engineer (Mechanical) Md Aminul Islam wrote a letter to the captain of MV Hansa Rendsburg and the German owner of the ship asking for compensation on 20 October.

The three-day period of paying the compensation ended Sunday (23 October). 

German-based shipping company Hapag Lloyd launched a feeder vessel on the Chittagong-Colombo route in the last week of September. On 28 September, the port authorities seized the ship and sent it to outer anchorage as it pushed the gantry crane while unloading goods from Colombo at the port.

The CPA then formed a committee to assess the damages. CPA workshop manager Mustafa Iqbal was made the head of the committee.

Chittagong Port Chief Engineer (Mechanical) Md Aminul Islam told TBS, due to the damage to the gantry crane and the 14-day shutdown of the operation of that crane, a compensation of $394,385 dollars was fixed. 

"The ship's authorities have not paid the compensation till 23 October," he added. 

According to Hapag Lloyd, the Hansa Rendsburg vessel was chartered by Hepag Lloyd from Hansa Shipping company to transport its own goods on the Chattogram-Colombo route. 

CPA / compensation

