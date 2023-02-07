Country's revenue earnings were Tk40,000cr more in last fiscal: Finance Minister

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has earned Tk40,000 crore more in 2021-22 fiscal year compare to the previous fiscal.

"The NBR has earned over Tk40,000 crore more in 2021-22 fiscal year compare to 2020-21 fiscal", said the finance minister replying to a starred tabled question by treasury bench lawmaker M Abdul Latif of Chattogram-11 at the Jatiya Sangsad yesterday.

Country's revenue earnings were Tk3,01,633.84 crore in 2021-22 fiscal while it was Tk2,61,689.20 crore in 2020-21, he mentioned.