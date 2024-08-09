Country's economy has to be rejuvenated: Saleh Uddin

The country's economy has to be rejuvenated braving various existing economic challenges especially in the financial and banking sector, Adviser for the Ministries of Finance and Planning of the newly-formed interim government Saleh Uddin Ahmed said today (9 August).

"The pace and operations of our businesses have slowed down while there are various challenges in the economy especially in the banking and financial sector. We'll have to rejuvenate our economy," he said.

Saleh Uddin, also a former central bank governor, said this while talking to reporters after the allocation of portfolios of the chief adviser and other advisers of the interim government.

Noting that the first priority of the interim government is to restore the law and order situation across the country, he said they would also take strong strides to offset the impact that has been put on the lives and livelihood of the countrymen due to violence centering the recent student movement.

The adviser also vowed to restore discipline in the banking sector, the financial sector as well as in the capital market. "Insha'Allah, we'll try to fix all those sectors," he said.

Earlier, Chief Adviser of the newly-formed interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus and 13 other advisers paid homage to the martyrs of the language movement by placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka this morning.

Yesterday, Nobel laureate and globally acclaimed economist Dr Muhammad Yunus was sworn-in as the chief adviser of the interim government. He took over the responsibility three days after the fall of Awami League government in a student-led mass movement.