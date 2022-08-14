Country’s economy doing good despite global volatility: State minister

Economy

TBS Report
14 August, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 04:30 pm

Related News

Country’s economy doing good despite global volatility: State minister

TBS Report
14 August, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 04:30 pm
Country’s economy doing good despite global volatility: State minister

State minister for planning Shamsul Alam has said the country's economy is doing good in all indicators, despite the global economic volatility.

"A number of newspapers and some foreigners are trying to establish that the country is going to fall into a crisis. They are trying to create an anarchic situation ahead of the next national elections to establish that the government has failed to protect economy," said the state minister while addressing as the chief guest at a seminar at DCCI auditorium in the city on Sunday.

Former FBCCI president Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin MP was a special guest while DCCI president presided over the seminar on "Bi-annual economic state and future outlook of Bangladesh's economy from private sector perspective".

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman in his keynote paper highlighted that we should focus on energy, inflation, food security, logistics and financial sectors. 

"Recently fuel oil price was hiked nearly by 50% and natural gas price was also raised by 22.78% whereas inflation was recorded 7.48% in July. Moreover, disruption in global trade affected essential food supply and reserve crisis forced to increase external borrowing," Rizwan said. 

The DCCI chief noted that country's export earning was $27.39 billion from January to June in the current fiscal year but the import was $48.16 billion at the same period.   

"Despite all these components, country's economy showed positive growth except the forex reserve," he added.

Top News

Economic crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: M Aminur Rahman

Mallik Ghat flower market: the biggest hub for flowers in Asia

4h | In Focus
Infigraphic: TBS

The dollar crunch chronicles

9h | Panorama
The proposed playground for disabled people has long been left to grow bushes on the premises of the National Parliament Building in the city. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Whatever happened to the ‘promised land’ for the disabled?

7h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

India’s 75th anniversary is one to forget

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ADB's $9.46B coming to cover development costs

ADB's $9.46B coming to cover development costs

40m | Videos
Why do animals love sunbathing?

Why do animals love sunbathing?

4h | Videos
Why do animals like sunbathing?

Why do animals like sunbathing?

3h | Videos
This train will run on carbon dioxide

This train will run on carbon dioxide

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

4
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

5
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador