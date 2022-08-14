Country’s economy doing good despite global volatility: State minister

State minister for planning Shamsul Alam has said the country's economy is doing good in all indicators, despite the global economic volatility.

"A number of newspapers and some foreigners are trying to establish that the country is going to fall into a crisis. They are trying to create an anarchic situation ahead of the next national elections to establish that the government has failed to protect economy," said the state minister while addressing as the chief guest at a seminar at DCCI auditorium in the city on Sunday.

Former FBCCI president Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin MP was a special guest while DCCI president presided over the seminar on "Bi-annual economic state and future outlook of Bangladesh's economy from private sector perspective".

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman in his keynote paper highlighted that we should focus on energy, inflation, food security, logistics and financial sectors.

"Recently fuel oil price was hiked nearly by 50% and natural gas price was also raised by 22.78% whereas inflation was recorded 7.48% in July. Moreover, disruption in global trade affected essential food supply and reserve crisis forced to increase external borrowing," Rizwan said.

The DCCI chief noted that country's export earning was $27.39 billion from January to June in the current fiscal year but the import was $48.16 billion at the same period.

"Despite all these components, country's economy showed positive growth except the forex reserve," he added.