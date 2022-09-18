Country needs more foreign loans for development: ERD

Economy

TBS Report
18 September, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 04:32 pm

Related News

Country needs more foreign loans for development: ERD

TBS Report
18 September, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 04:32 pm
US Dollar and Euro banknotes are seen in this illustration taken July 17, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
US Dollar and Euro banknotes are seen in this illustration taken July 17, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Government stakeholders at a seminar have claimed that it is possible to accelerate the country's development by increasing the amount of foreign loans as debt repayment pressure is at a bearable level.

In a seminar organised by the Economic Relations Department (ERD) Sunday (18 September), State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam said foreign loans have to be repaid in a long period with low interest.

"Interest on foreign loans is 0.75%-1.5%. The repayment period of this loan is also very long," he said justifying increased debt load from abroad.

However, Planning Minister MA Mannan, chief guest at the event, advised caution on excessive borrowing, claiming that foreign debt is playing a vital role in development.

Highlighting the need for increased foreign loans until the country is developed, the state minister said that Bangladesh's current foreign debt is around 13% of GDP and there is scope to double it.

ERD Foreign Aid Budget and Accounts (FABA) Wing Chief and Additional Secretary Md Mostafizur Rahman presented an article and said that although the IMF has given the opportunity to borrow up to 40% of GDP, the debt rate of Bangladesh is less than 13%.

ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan, Planning Secretary Mamun Al Rashid, IMED Secretary Abu Hena Morshed Zaman and other members and officials of the Planning Commission were present in the seminar on "Foreign debt management to ensure good governance" under the Knowledge-for-Development project funded by the United Nations Development Organization (UNDP).

Top News

ERD / Foreign Loan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5h | Mode
The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

21h | Panorama
The Unfair Advantage: How the successful leverage their opportunities and how we can use ours

The Unfair Advantage: How the successful leverage their opportunities and how we can use ours

6h | Book Review
Money is evolving. The dollar needs to keep up

Money is evolving. The dollar needs to keep up

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Xi, Modi urge Putin to end Ukraine war

Xi, Modi urge Putin to end Ukraine war

5h | Videos
Global recession will affect developing countries

Global recession will affect developing countries

5h | Videos
Marine fishing has declined by over 7% in two decades

Marine fishing has declined by over 7% in two decades

18h | Videos
Mouse will reduce workload

Mouse will reduce workload

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

4
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Economy

Dollar capped at Tk108 for remitters, Tk99 for exporters

5
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

6
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS
Panorama

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an RMG export business 