Country has more food stockpiled than required: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said Bangladesh has more food stock than it needs, and strict market monitoring is ongoing to keep prices under control.

"The government is ready to deal with the global crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic situation and the Russia-Ukraine war. The concerned departments of the government continue to monitor the stability of commodity prices and inflation control," PM said at the Parliament on Wednesday (2 November).

She also remarked that a vested quarter may be behind the food hoarders.

"Action is being taken against those who are trying to create an artificial crisis by illegally stockpiling foods," she added.

Criticizing the leaders and activists of the opposition party, the prime minister said, "I do not see any concern among the opposition during this crisis moment for the country. Rather, they try to take political advantage of it."