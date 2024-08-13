Zurich and Riyadh to be served with Emirates’ retrofitted Boeing 777s

13 August, 2024, 06:10 pm
Zurich and Riyadh to be served with Emirates' retrofitted Boeing 777s

13 August, 2024, 06:10 pm
Zurich and Riyadh to be served with Emirates’ retrofitted Boeing 777s

Emirates has announced plans to introduce its newly retrofitted Boeing 777s with Premium Economy product and newly configured Business Class cabin, to two more cities - Zurich and Riyadh from 1 October.

The refurbished four-class Boeing 777 is configured with six or eight First Class suites, 38 Business class seats in a four-abreast arrangement, 24 seats in Premium Economy in a 2-4-2 layout, and 260 Economy class seats. All class cabins have been thoroughly refurbished, reads a press release.

Earlier on 7 August, Emirates deployed its first retrofitted Boeing 777 on Dubai- Geneva route. From 22 September 2024, Geneva will become the first city in the Emirates network to be fully served with the newly retrofitted Boeing 777.

Customers flying in the new Emirates 777 Business Class can look forward to spacious seats, more privacy, with the luxury of uninterrupted sleep with a 180 degree fully reclined flat bed. The Emirates Boeing 777 Business Class cabin also includes a small bar for customers to quickly grab mid-flight snacks and refreshments

The Emirates Boeing 777 Premium Economy's 19.5-inch-wide cream leather seats complemented by a 6-way adjustable headrest offer more comfort with a 38-inch pitch that tilts back 8 inches for a relaxed recline.  The seats feature accessible in-seat charging points and a wooden dining and side cocktail table. The Emirates Premium Economy experience is rounded off with an elevated in-flight dining experience that includes elements inspired by Business Class like a welcome drink, fine beverages and a selection of gourmet dishes served on fine tableware.

Emirates will be refurbishing a total of 81 Boeing 777 aircraft as part of its investment of over US$3 billion to deliver best-in-industry products that elevate the customer experience in the skies. So far, 25 aircraft have been retrofitted, with 17 more aircraft to undergo a facelift by December 2024. The airline plans to serve other cities Haneda and Brussels by the retrofitted Boeings in near future.

