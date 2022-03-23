`ZSRM' Technical Meet 2022” held in Kushtia

`ZSRM&#039; Technical Meet 2022” held in Kushtia

Zahir Steel & Re-Rolling Mills Ltd assembled regional Engineers, Contractors and dealers under a roof for a seminar titled ``ZSRM Technical Meet 2022" in Desha Tower, Kustia .

The event was attended by over a hundred professionals involved in the construction industry,m said a press release.

The attendees brainstormed ideas on how to improve the products of Zahir Steel.

ZSRM produces and delivers quality rebar throughout the country, maintaining national and international standards using state-of-the-art technology. Sheikh Mohammad Nurul Islam,
Supervising Engineer, LGED, Kushtia Region, Kushtia was present as Chief Guest on the occasion.

Md Humayun Kabir, Managing Director of ZSRM presided over the function.
 

