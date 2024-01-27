Ziaur Rahman promoted as Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank

Corporates

Press Release
27 January, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 02:32 pm

Related News

Ziaur Rahman promoted as Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank

Press Release
27 January, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 02:32 pm
Ziaur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank. Photo: Courtesy
Ziaur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank. Photo: Courtesy

Ziaur Rahman has been promoted as the deputy managing director of Prime Bank PLC. 

Prior to this new role, Ziaur Rahman had been serving as senior executive vice president and Head of Human Resources.

Rahman has more than 31 years of working experience in leading multinational and local organisations like Bangladesh Civil Service, UNICEF Bangladesh, AB Bank Ltd, Citibank NA, Standard Chartered Bank and bKash Ltd.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Rahman completed his MBA from IBA, University of Dhaka in Finance and MSS &amp; BSS from University of Chittagong in Economics. He has also attended various local and overseas training and workshops throughout his career.

 

Prime Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Syed Zaker Hossain/TBS

Northbrook Hall: The elegant 'Lalkuthi' on the banks of the Buriganga River

18m | Photo Stories
Kana Verheul, centre, with her niece, right, and her long-lost sister Taslima, left. Photo: Noor Alam/The Guardian

How a stolen child found her way back home after decades of searching

7h | Bangladesh
Donald Trump has solidified his hold on his party’s electorate after his New Hampshire primary win against Nikki Haley. Photo: Reuters

What's in store for Trump's second coming?

4h | Panorama
Ahsan Senan.

New technology will not leave you unemployed

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

I am a born writer and painter: Anisul Hoque

I am a born writer and painter: Anisul Hoque

8m | Videos
Colorful flowers in the Social Science Faculty of Chittagong University

Colorful flowers in the Social Science Faculty of Chittagong University

3h | Videos
Fully automate customs – use big data techs: Finance Minister

Fully automate customs – use big data techs: Finance Minister

3h | Videos
'Red Sea turmoil casts a cloud over Bangladesh's $40b trade'

'Red Sea turmoil casts a cloud over Bangladesh's $40b trade'

4h | Videos