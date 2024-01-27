Ziaur Rahman promoted as Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank

Ziaur Rahman has been promoted as the deputy managing director of Prime Bank PLC.

Prior to this new role, Ziaur Rahman had been serving as senior executive vice president and Head of Human Resources.

Rahman has more than 31 years of working experience in leading multinational and local organisations like Bangladesh Civil Service, UNICEF Bangladesh, AB Bank Ltd, Citibank NA, Standard Chartered Bank and bKash Ltd.

Rahman completed his MBA from IBA, University of Dhaka in Finance and MSS & BSS from University of Chittagong in Economics. He has also attended various local and overseas training and workshops throughout his career.