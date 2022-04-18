Ziaul Hasan Molla, Moinul Islam elected AACOBB chairman, general secretary

The 15-member new executive committee of the Association of Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officers of Banks in Bangladesh (AACOBB) for 2022-2023 has been elected unanimously at the CAMLCO Conference held in Cox's Bazar recently.

Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, deputy managing director of Bank Asia Limited, and Chowdhury Moinul Islam, deputy managing director of Brac Bank Limited, have been elected as Chairman and General Secretary respectively, reads a press release.



Other elected office-bearers of the committee are Mustafa Khair, Additional Managing Director, First Security Islami Bank Limited--Vice Chairman-1; Syed Faridul Islam, Additional Managing Director, United Commercial Bank Limited--Vice Chairman-2; Maksuda Khanam, Deputy Managing Director, EXIM Bank Bangladesh Limited—treasurer; Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director, Pubali Bank Limited--Joint Secretary-1; and Sharon Dsouza, Chief Compliance Officer of HSBC--Joint Secretary-2.

Association of Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officers of Banks in Bangladesh (AACOBB) has been working for last few years with a view to ensure implementation of rules and directives issued by Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) and related laws/ordinance for prevention of money laundering & terrorist financing and also to build awareness among the officials of Banks and overall community of the country.