Ziaul Haque elected national president of JCI Bangladesh

Md Ziaul Haque Bhuiyan has been elected as the new national president of Junior Chamber International (JCI) Bangladesh.

The general assembly of JCI's Bangladesh branch was held on Sunday (25 December), at a hotel in the capital, said a press release.

Ziaul Haque Bhuiyan was elected as the national president for the year of 2023 by the vote of the members of the assembly. In 2022, he served as the national general secretary.

The newly elected president said, "JCI is an organisation for young people and in the upcoming year, JCI Bangladesh will focus on spreading various youth development initiatives in all the districts nationwide. Also, continuing on from the previous year, new initiatives are being launched to develop the talent of young, energetic individuals!"