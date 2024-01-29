Zeeshan Group wins Best Indenting Service Export Award-2022

29 January, 2024
Zeeshan Group wins Best Indenting Service Export Award-2022

Zeeshan Group is renowned as the One Stop Solution Provider in the Printing & Packaging  Industries of Bangladesh for the last 32 years and has achieved another milestone in its long  journey by winning the 1st prize for "Best Indenting Service Export Award 2022" consecutively  for 5 times now since 2017. 

The ceremony was organised by Bangladesh Indenting Agents'  Association (BIAA) at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka on 27 January, reads a press release. 

This time BIAA awarded 16 indenting companies for their contribution to the service export sector where Zeeshan  Group won the 1st prize. The programme was presided over by BIAA President Md Nuruzzaman. 

It's a great recognition of Zeeshan Group for its long-term commitment in Bangladesh with  uncompromising printing, packaging and service quality.

