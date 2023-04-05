Zaynax Health, Swisscontact join hands to bring affordable, quality healthcare to RMG communities

Photo: PR

Zaynax Health, the first-ever Health Super App in Bangladesh, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sarathi - Improving Financial Health, a financial inclusion project of Swisscontact Bangladesh.

Together, they will bring affordable and accessible healthcare to low-income RMG communities in Gazipur and Ashulia, reads a press release.

The MoU was signed by Parvez Ahmed, COO of Zaynax Health and Bipasha S Hossain, team leader, Sarathi at the Swisscontact Bangladesh office.

It was signed in presence of the implementation team of Zaynax Health and Sarathi team members.

"Our aim is to open new avenues for low-income communities to avail the benefits that various financial services have to offer," said Bipasha S Hossain.

"We believe that everyone deserves affordable and high-quality healthcare," said Parvez Ahmed, COO of Zaynax Health. "By partnering with Sarathi of Swisscontact Bangladesh, we can help make our vision of creating access to healthcare for all a reality."

The collaboration is a testament to building a healthier and more prosperous Bangladesh where everyone has access to quality healthcare facilities.

The partnership is expected to address the limited access and high out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure, which has made quality healthcare a luxury for the low-income population of Bangladesh.

While majority are deprived of healthcare entirely, many tend to opt for over-the-counter medication prescribed by local pharmacists instead of doctors. The resulting undiagnosed or misdiagnosed health conditions can even prove fatal at times.

Zaynax Health will work with local pharmacies with heavy footfall to offer digital health insurance packages. These packages include 24/7 telemedicine services with both audio and video calls, online consultation with specialist doctors, discounted lab tests, hospitalization cashback of up to Tk200,000, and more.

As the concept of health insurance is quite foreign to the residents, "Doctor Calling Cards" will be made accessible through the pharmacies to induce trial. It is an affordable scratch card that will offer up to two doctor teleconsultations – it can be both audio and video.

