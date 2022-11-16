Zaynax Health showcases digitalisation of RMG workers' healthcare at Made in Bangladesh week 2022

Zaynax Health, a healthcare partner of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) is participating in Made in Bangladesh Week 2022 to display the digitalisation of healthcare and financial inclusion in factories and among garments workers, thus improving their well-being and reducing absenteeism.

"RMG Shastho", a customised health package for RMG workers allows users to avail doctors' consultation 24/7 through audio-video call for primary health checkup, said a press release.

They are also entitled to medical bill coverage under this package. As smartphone usage is still low, Zaynax Health doctor consultation is available for all through a toll-free number 0800 888 0000. Through this initiative, RMG workers have a doctor by at their fingertip not just for themselves, but also for their family members.

Zaynax Health is a 360degree healthcare service provider which is actively working to build a healthier human resource in the RMG sector. At present only 1% RMG workers have health insurance. As the RMG sector has grown rapidly in Bangladesh and contributing to the country's GDP efficiently, it is even more important now to protect and promote workers' well-being and ensuring an improved lifestyle for them.

Over the last 3 months, 20,000 RMG workers are actively availing this service. Sangeeta Rani, a garment worker was admitted in the hospital in September. She claimed for medical bill reimbursement under her RMG Shastho subscription and received full cashback, thus reducing her out of pocket expense. She thanked Zaynax Health saying "I submitted the papers to Zaynax Health and got medical bill cashback". Hafiza Akter, another female RMG worker fell sick and immediately consulted Zaynax Health's doctor via toll-free number. She received an e-prescription and is now in better health.

Zaynax Health is here to protect and uplift the living standards of five million RMG workers in Bangladesh.

BGMEA and Zaynax Health are collaborating to improve the health of RMG workers through digitalization in order to achieve vision 2041 of Bangladesh.