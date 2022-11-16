Zaynax Health showcases digitalisation of RMG workers' healthcare at Made in Bangladesh week 2022

Corporates

TBS Report
16 November, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 11:51 am

Related News

Zaynax Health showcases digitalisation of RMG workers' healthcare at Made in Bangladesh week 2022

TBS Report
16 November, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 11:51 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Zaynax Health, a healthcare partner of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) is participating in Made in Bangladesh Week 2022 to display the digitalisation of healthcare and financial inclusion in factories and among garments workers, thus improving their well-being and reducing absenteeism.

"RMG Shastho", a customised health package for RMG workers allows users to avail doctors' consultation 24/7 through audio-video call for primary health checkup, said a press release. 

They are also entitled to medical bill coverage under this package. As smartphone usage is still low, Zaynax Health doctor consultation is available for all through a toll-free number 0800 888 0000. Through this initiative, RMG workers have a doctor by at their fingertip not just for themselves, but also for their family members.

Zaynax Health is a 360degree healthcare service provider which is actively working to build a healthier human resource in the RMG sector. At present only 1% RMG workers have health insurance. As the RMG sector has grown rapidly in Bangladesh and contributing to the country's GDP efficiently, it is even more important now to protect and promote workers' well-being and ensuring an improved lifestyle for them.

Over the last 3 months, 20,000 RMG workers are actively availing this service. Sangeeta Rani, a garment worker was admitted in the hospital in September. She claimed for medical bill reimbursement under her RMG Shastho subscription and received full cashback, thus reducing her out of pocket expense. She thanked Zaynax Health saying "I submitted the papers to Zaynax Health and got medical bill cashback". Hafiza Akter, another female RMG worker fell sick and immediately consulted Zaynax Health's doctor via toll-free number. She received an e-prescription and is now in better health.

Zaynax Health is here to protect and uplift the living standards of five million RMG workers in Bangladesh.

BGMEA and Zaynax Health are collaborating to improve the health of RMG workers through digitalization in order to achieve vision 2041 of Bangladesh.

Zaynax Health

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UCEP-SCB trains people in tailoring and dressmaking, electrical installation and maintenance, welding and other technical skills Photo: Courtesy

SCB x UCEP: Reintegrating pandemic-hit people back into the economy

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Comprehensive plan crucial for absorbing the coming food crisis'

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Not even Keynes can help us now

9h | Panorama
Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

10h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

10m | Videos
Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

10m | Videos
Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

22h | Videos
Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday