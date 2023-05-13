Zaynax Health achieves Gold at ITEX Malaysia 2023

Zaynax Health, South Asia's first Health Super App, has been awarded Gold at ITEX, Malaysia 2023 competing with around 3,000 participants from more than 40 countries.

The event is regarded as the largest international exhibition for invention, innovation, and technology in Asia and the award is a significant international recognition of the health tech's innovative approach to digital health and its relentless commitment to making quality healthcare accessible and affordable to everyone in South Asia, reads a press release.

ITEX, Malaysia 2023 is an internationally acclaimed event that brings together innovators, investors, and industry experts from across the globe to showcase their cutting-edge technologies and inventions.

Zaynax Health participated and showcased its innovation in the event as the only health tech in collaboration with Aspire to Innovate (a2i) Programme of the ICT Division, Bangladesh.

Winning the Gold award at ITEX, Malaysia is a highly prestigious recognition in the global context and this surely boosts a positive brand of Bangladesh's growing tech-based innovation culture.

The award is a testament to the platform's unique features, user-friendly design, and most importantly its impact on people's lives which have caught the attention of judges and industry professionals at the event.

The app provides end-to-end digital health services to people under one portal, addressing the challenges of taking quality healthcare to everyone. With a range of services, including virtual consultations with doctors, appointment bookings, access to health records, and health-related articles and blogs, the tech product was an instant hit among the participants and visitors at the exhibition, who appreciated its convenience and affordability.