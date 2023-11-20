Zakia Rouf Chowdhury elected as vice chairman of Bank Asia

Corporates

Press Release
20 November, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 05:16 pm

Related News

Zakia Rouf Chowdhury elected as vice chairman of Bank Asia

Press Release
20 November, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 05:16 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Zakia Rouf Chowdhury has been elected as Vice Chairman of Bank Asia Limited recently at the 508th meeting of the Board of Directors of the bank. 

She has an illustrious business career of more than 35 years in the private sector of Bangladesh.  Since inception, she has been holding leadership positions at several concerns of Rangs Group, one of the largest business groups in Bangladesh.

Presently, she serves as the Chairman of Sea Resources Group, Rangs Pharmaceuticals Limited, Ranks Construction Limited, Ranks-Agro Industries Limited, and Zhen Natural Limited.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

She is also the Managing Director of Ranks Real Estate Limited and Ranks Food & Beverage Limited.

Subsequently, she is one of the Directors of Rangs Limited, Rangs Motors Limited, Rangs Properties Limited, Rancon Autos Limited, Ranks Interior Limited, Ranks Appliance Limited, and a few other Rangs concerns.

 

Bank Asia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Stamps You Need: Crafting personalised happiness

3h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Instant morning saviours – best machines to brew the perfect cup of coffee

3h | Brands
According to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, Israel has dropped more than 25,000 tonnes of explosives on the Gaza Strip from 7 October to 1 November, equivalent to two nuclear bombs. Photo: Bloomberg

Can ICC help?

9h | Panorama
Due to their rapid growth and longevity, suckermouth catfish can rapidly monopolise the nutrient resources of a water body, thus endangering other native fishes. Photo: Collected

The economic potential of the malicious suckermouth catfish

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will Sam Altman lead the Microsoft AI team?

Will Sam Altman lead the Microsoft AI team?

24m | Tech Talk
Microfinance short on foreign funds

Microfinance short on foreign funds

2h | TBS Economy
Fears are increasing in the capital market due to elections

Fears are increasing in the capital market due to elections

4h | TBS Economy
foodpanda provides fast service in slow cities

foodpanda provides fast service in slow cities

5h | TBS Stories