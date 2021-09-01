Zahin and Rizvana shares Hydroquo+ journey at EMK

Founders of Hydroquo+ Zahin Razeen and Rizvana Hredita, who made their way to the Forbes 30 under 30' Asia list shared their journey at an EMK Center virtual discussion on Youth-led Innovation in Safe Water Management on Tuesday, read an EMK center press release.

Zahin and Rizvana's startup Hydroquo+ provides artificial intelligence-powered water management solutions that report on the quality of the water, identify leakage in supply lines, and provide forecasts of demand based on usage.

The program started with the opening remarks of U.S. Embassy Dhaka's Acting Cultural Affairs Officer, Sharlina Hussain-Morgan, and was followed by a discussion on the journey of Hydroquo+ with Zahin Razeen and Rizvana Hredita.

"In 2018 I shared the idea of collecting data from water pipes to create AI and machine learning algorithms to efficiently treat non-potable water in Bangladesh's poverty-stricken residential areas at the Hague One Young World Summit," said Zahin Razeen, whose brainchild is Hydroquo+, shared how he came up with the idea and presented for the first time at a global platform.

Zahin then went on to show the machines and the monitoring dashboard of Hydroquo+ from which they get real-time updates of the water supply and quality of water.

The organization now provides support to the government agencies and NGOs on water-quality modeling. In September 2020, Razeen, CEO of Hydroquo+, was named one of the United Nations' 17 Young Leaders for the Sustainable Development Goals who are leading efforts to combat the world's most pressing issues.

Zahin claimed himself as a risk-blind person who can go to any extent to find the solution to a problem. On the other hand, Rizvana Hredita, the COO of Hydroquo+, is more of a grounded person who would assess the risks and act accordingly, which she believes was helpful for the organization.

Rizvana recalled a few stories of installing the machines. "There were instances, where we had to go to places and dig the roads to install the machine under the ground where the water supply pipe was located," said Rizvana.

EMK Center started the virtual discussion series with the Bangladeshi Forbes 30 under 30 awardees from August 2021 which will continue throughout the year.