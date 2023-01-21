Zaber & Zubair Fabrics to host international fabric expo on 22-27 January

Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Limited is hosting an international fabric expo for global apparel buyers from the 22nd to the 27th of January 2023 at 110 Gulshan Avenue.

This season, Zaber & Zubair will showcase fabric collections for the international market that are mostly made of eco-friendly fabrics with sustainable properties. This expo will include 200 new products and 40 new innovations from Z&Z, read a press release.

Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Limited is the largest textile division of Noman Group of Industries.

Founded in 1968, the group has been leading the textile industry of Bangladesh for more than 54 years. From the fiscal years 2006-07 to 2017-18, Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Limited has been the only organisation in Bangladesh to have earned 12 consecutive Highest Exporter Awards from the Government of Bangladesh, The PR added.