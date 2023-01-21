Zaber & Zubair Fabrics to host international fabric expo on 22-27 January

Corporates

Press release
21 January, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 21 January, 2023, 11:25 am

Related News

Zaber & Zubair Fabrics to host international fabric expo on 22-27 January

Press release
21 January, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 21 January, 2023, 11:25 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Limited is hosting an international fabric expo for global apparel buyers from the 22nd to the 27th of January 2023 at 110 Gulshan Avenue.

This season, Zaber & Zubair will showcase fabric collections for the international market that are mostly made of eco-friendly fabrics with sustainable properties. This expo will include 200 new products and 40 new innovations from Z&Z, read a press release.

Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Limited is the largest textile division of Noman Group of Industries. 

Founded in 1968, the group has been leading the textile industry of Bangladesh for more than 54 years. From the fiscal years 2006-07 to 2017-18, Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Limited has been the only organisation in Bangladesh to have earned 12 consecutive Highest Exporter Awards from the Government of Bangladesh, The PR added.

Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Best 5 Thalis in Dhaka

1h | Food
The treatment of a subject as sensitive as the Holey Artisan Attack needs strict adherence to the facts. Photo: Collected

'Faraaz': The fine line between public and private, creativity and sensitivity

3h | Panorama
Into the realm of carnivorous plants

Into the realm of carnivorous plants

1d | Earth
Ardern’s decision to stand down shows that women continue to be torn between their political ambitions and private lives. Photo: Bloomberg

Jacinda Ardern gives the world a lesson in humility

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

1d | TBS SPORTS
Most famous villains of Hollywood

Most famous villains of Hollywood

1d | TBS Entertainment
Black War: Mission Extreme 2 review

Black War: Mission Extreme 2 review

16h | TBS Entertainment
Why young adults suffer heart attack without any symptom?

Why young adults suffer heart attack without any symptom?

1d | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

3
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February