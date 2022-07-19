ZABER & ZUBAIR announces its 11th  international fabric fair

ZABER & ZUBAIR has announced its 11th international fabric fair for global apparel buyers from 18 July to 22 July at its marketing office in Gulshan, reads a press release.

ZABER & ZUBAIR FABRICS is a major textile concern of Noman Group which is 53 years in the textile business now.

This time Zaber & Zubair is presenting autumn- winter 2023/24 collections for the export market which are mostly based on eco-friendly materials with sustainable attributes.

The fair is expected to exhibit a total of 140 new products and 30 new innovations at this fair.

Some highlights of the exhibition are Jute, Banana, and nylon fiber, sea sell on based lyocell and modal, tremolite eco mate and cool max from textile waste, and many more.

A total of 3000 visitors have already done their registration; all the major international clothing brands and retailers are visiting this year's fair.