Zaber and Zubair organises Fabric Week

The fair is organized twice a year keeping in view the international textile market. This year's fair has been organized keeping in view the international market of Spring-Summer 2023

Zaber &amp; Zubair Fabric Week Spring and Summer. Photo: Courtesy
Zaber & Zubair Fabric Week Spring and Summer. Photo: Courtesy

Zaber & Zubair is the first textile industry in Bangladesh to organise a fabric fair for foreign buyers on its own initiative for four years now. This year's fair is the tenth edition.

According to a press release, this fair is organised twice a year keeping in view the international textile market. One surrounds the Autumn-Winter seasons and the other centers around the Spring-Summer seasons. This year's fair has been organised keeping in view the international market of Spring-Summer 2023. 

This year&#039;s fair has been organized keeping in view the international market of Spring-Summer 2023. Photo: Courtesy
This year's fair has been organized keeping in view the international market of Spring-Summer 2023. Photo: Courtesy

At this year's fair, Zaber & Zubair is showcasing 100% sustainable and eco-friendly fabrics. Zaber & Zubair's R&D, marketing, and design team have come up with 46 creative, innovative fabrics, including 209 new designs. 

Zaber & Zubair also brought 6 completely new fabrications to this fair. These are  Tensile Lux Fiber, Jute Fiber, Banana Fiber, Agroloop (Bio-Fiber) Fiber, 100% Linen, and Kapuk Fiber. 

This time, more than two thousand visitors from home and abroad have registered for Zaber & Zubair's Fabrics Week. Buyers, designers from various  European and American retailers, and clothing brands like H&M, American Eagle,  M&S, Zara, Ralph Lauren, etc. are coming to this fair and going to choose fabrics for the 2023 international summer fashion market. 

Venue: 110 Gulshan Avenue, Road 113, Dhaka 1212. 10am to 6pm
Venue: 110 Gulshan Avenue, Road 113, Dhaka 1212. 10am to 6pm

The next Fabrics Week of Zaber & Zubair will be held on18-22 July of this year.  

The fair will be held at 110 Gulshan Avenue, Road 113, Dhaka 1212. 10am to 6pm 

